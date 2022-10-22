Lynnwood’s Spruce Elementary School building officially dedicated by Edmonds School District

Lynnwood’s new Spruce Elementary School building was officially dedicated on Thursday, Oct. 20 by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and other Edmonds School District officials.

A dedication ceremony was held in the school before attendees were invited to tour the new building.

Edmonds School District Board of Directors President Katims and Superintendent Miner had the honor of cutting the ribbon that was made of many different red and blue pieces and circumvented the entire room. The tied ribbons symbolized the Spruce Elementary School community coming together to enjoy the new school building.

Spruce Elementary Principal Emily Moore thanked everyone for celebrating the new school and said she was excited to watch students learn and grow there.

“[Kids], you are rocking it, today and every day,” she told her students.

The ceremony consisted of celebratory speeches, a student musical performance and the cutting of the ribbon, signifying the opening of the new building.