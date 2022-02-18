Lynnwood’s Veterans Park set for improvements, addition of Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

Washington State’s fourth Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is set to be completed in Lynnwood’s Veterans Park by this fall. Along with the construction of the monument, the park itself will be receiving some much-needed improvements to enhance its usability and aesthetics.

The monument will honor the families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. This monument, originally announced by former Mayor Nicola Smith in 2019, was supposed to be finished in late 2021, but construction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, according to Lynnwood’s Senior Park Planner Monica Thompson, construction is set to begin early this summer and the monument should be completed by November 2022.

Along with the unveiling of the new monument, Veterans Park will also be receiving updates such as ADA parking stalls, accessible pathways, bench seating, an expanded plaza area and landscape renovations.

“Last year, we worked on gathering feedback and drafting a preferred concept with our focus groups,” Thompson said. “The planning process helped us determine the location for the monument, its general orientation and the improvements needed to accommodate and enhance the memorial installation.”

The city is working to get construction documents in order for both the monument and park improvements.

“We will have more announcements when we have a plan to show the final design, a better timeline for advertising for construction, construction starting – and park closing – and construction completion,” Thompson said.

The construction timeline is quite ambitious, according to Thompson, but if everything goes according to plan, the city is expecting to have a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony in early November.

In partnership with the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, the Washington State American Gold Star Mothers began an effort in 2019 to raise $60,000 for the monument. Since then, they have exceeded their fundraising goal and are able to cover all construction costs, according to Thompson.

Any additional money raised will help fund a monument in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. Donations can be made at goldstarmomswa.org. Checks can be made out to Washington State American Gold Star Mothers, attn: Monica McNeal, and mailed to 51 Pine Street #304, Edmonds, WA 98020.

A YouTube video with more information about the monument can be found here.

— by Lauren Reichenbach