Lynnwood’s youngest Pokémon trainers celebrate at Lynnwood Library

Posted: February 28, 2024 6

The scavenger hunt gave kids the chance to get familiar with their local library. When completed, kids got a starter pack containing three Pokémon cards.

A mother-son duo find Croconaw in the teen area.
Kids coming to enjoy Pokémon day received a Pokémon card at the door. This young lady got a Vullaby.
A Pokémon display lovingly set up by library employees that containing an I-Spy game.
Kids were given the chance to make buttons out of Pokémon cards.
The scavenger hunt continues
Library employee Marissa smiles as kids go for an extra coloring sheet.
The Charmander plush looks almost as happy as his owner filling out coloring pages.
Her little brother doesn’t really know what’s going on but got Pokémon cards anyways.
A girl wearing a homemade Charizard shirt has found the Pokémon movie DVDs.
Two girls wearing Pikachu kigurumis (pajamas) learn how to use the button-maker.
Kids coloring some Pokémon-themed headbands to be cut out and worn.

The Lynnwood Library invited several young Pokémon trainers to join them in celebrating Pokémon Day 2024 on Tuesday.

Fueled by Pokémon-shaped gummy snacks, children searched each and every corner of the library as part of a scavenger hunt. They also had the chance to design their own Pokémon buttons and magnets.

Parents, many of whom who have also been fans of the Pokémon franchise since its American debut in 1998, were happy to join their kids in the day’s festivities.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

