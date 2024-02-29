Lynnwood’s youngest Pokémon trainers celebrate at Lynnwood Library

The scavenger hunt gave kids the chance to get familiar with their local library. When completed, kids got a starter pack containing three Pokémon cards.

The Lynnwood Library invited several young Pokémon trainers to join them in celebrating Pokémon Day 2024 on Tuesday.

Fueled by Pokémon-shaped gummy snacks, children searched each and every corner of the library as part of a scavenger hunt. They also had the chance to design their own Pokémon buttons and magnets.

Parents, many of whom who have also been fans of the Pokémon franchise since its American debut in 1998, were happy to join their kids in the day’s festivities.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis