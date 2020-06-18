Macy’s, other Alderwood Mall stores reopening under Phase 2

After Alderwood Mall reopened to in-store shoppers last week, more stores have opened their doors under Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start plan.

On June 9, the Washington State Health Department approved Snohomish County’s request to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Almost half of the mall’s 160 stores and restaurants have reopened, including Hollister Co., American Eagle, H&M, Buckle and Forever 21. Large department stores like Macy’s and JCPenney have also welcomed customers back to in-store shopping. Nordstrom planned to reopen Thursday, June 18. Stores are also continuing to offer curbside pickup services.

To see a complete list of reopened stores, visit the mall website.

In accordance with health guidelines, fitting rooms are closed and shoppers are unable to try on clothing. Some in-store beauty services, like Macy’s makeup services, are also currently unavailable.

To maintain occupancy restrictions, some shoppers are required to line up outside the store entrances and wait before entry. The Apple Store has set up customer service stations outside the store to meet high volume.

According to the Alderwood website, new measures have been implemented mall-wide to ensure shoppers’ health and safety, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings, and social distancing directions.

Restaurants like P.F. Changs, The Cheesecake Factory and Villa Italian Kitchen have reopened for dine-in services. The food court has also reopened with adjusted seating to comply with the state-mandated health regulations. However, food court diners are encouraged to continue to grab their meals to go.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton