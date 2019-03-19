Madrona Children’s Theatre presents ‘Honk’ March 21-24

Tickets are now on sale for the Madrona Children’s Theatre presentation of HONK!, to be performed this Thursday-Sunday, March 21-24, at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theatre.

Performed by 71 Madrona students in grades 4-8 in two casts, the production features a professional director, music director and live musicians. All proceeds from ticket sales and fundraisers go back into the program and the school community at Edmonds-based Madrona K-8, which includes students from across the Edmonds School District.

Purchase tickets now at madronatickets.brownpapertickets.com. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth 14 and under. Reserve seats in the ASL or handicap sections by emailing [email protected].

Winner of multiple awards, including the 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical, Honk! is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling.

Performance Dates

Thursday, March 21 – 7 p.m. (ASL show)

Friday, March 22 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 – 2 p.m. (ASL show) and 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.