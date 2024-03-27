Madrona K-8 jazz combo to perform with Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra on March 27

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra (SWOJO) and the Midnight Quintet, an all-girls eighth-grade jazz combo from Madrona K-8 School.

The two jazz groups will perform on Wednesday, March 27, at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline, according to a news release. Later in the evening, the Midnight Quintet and SWOJO will perform together.

Since forming last year, The Midnight Quintet have been entertaining audiences at school and community functions with their jazz arrangements.

“Sharing the stage with a professional ensemble is a fantastic opportunity for these girls,” Madrona K-8 Jazz Band Director Matt Edwards said. “They’ve put in years of hard work to get to this point. I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“Without the early foundation of elementary band, these kids would not be playing at this level. They caught the ‘music bug’ early on and have not let go. Not only is their success a testament to hard work, but also to the support, structure, and opportunity that the Edmonds School District music community has provided.

“Our district’s 5th- and 6th-grade band and orchestra programs are listed among potential cuts for the 2024-2025 budget. For many kids, this is the only exposure to instrumental music that they will ever have,” Edwards said.

“Our band and orchestra teachers travel to each school twice per week. There is no extra morning bussing, no finding rides from parents, and no additional user fees. Edmonds also provides all students in need with a fully functioning instrument and appropriate materials. This system is truly an example of what is right with education.”

Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra and the Midnight Quintet

When: Wednesday, March 27; doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Where: Aurora Borealis, 16708 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline

Suggested donation: $10-$15

Visit the Facebook event page here.