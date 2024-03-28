Magic show at Lynnwood Library April 1

Posted: March 27, 2024 0
Jeff Evans

Magician Jeff Evans will be showcasing “amazing magic and funny stunts” for ages 5 and older at a Monday, April 1 magic show hosted by the Lynnwood Library.

The show will run from 2-3 p.m. at the library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W.

