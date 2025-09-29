Maintenance work to close SR 99 tunnel in Seattle overnight Oct. 3

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, for maintenance.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 8:30 p.m., with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. Drivers going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, and northbound SR 99 drivers must exit at Alaskan Way. The Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps also will close at 9 p.m.

Crews will perform several important tasks during the closure, including:

-Fire suppression testing

-Cleaning and marking drains

-Fixing lights

People traveling through downtown Seattle Friday night should use alternate routes.