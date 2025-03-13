Malik Tunkara named Lynnwood Rotary Club’s February Career & Technical Education Student of Month

The Lynnwood Rotary Club has recognized Malik Tunkara, a senior at Lynnwood High School, as the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Month for February 2025.

Nominated by his Visual Communications Instructor Donna Schou, Tunkara is a dedicated and talented student who has been deeply involved in LHS Photography throughout all four years of high school, Lynnwood Rotary Club said in a news release. As a committed member of the LHS Photo Club and a highly valued teaching assistant, he has demonstrated exceptional skill and passion for the art of photography. Tunkara has competed in the Technology Student Association’s Photography competition and hasearned numerous awards at both local and state levels, highlighting his creative excellence.

As a student, Tunkara “constantly pushes boundaries to produce his best work while maintaining a strong willingness to support his peers. His classmates appreciate his generosity and helpful nature, always ready to lend a hand whenneeded. As a teaching assistant, his peers often seek his guidance before approaching the instructor, a testament to his patience, expertise, and ability to explain concepts with clarity and kindness,” the Rotary Club said.

Beyond his academic achievements, Tunkara is known for his humor, creativity, and hard-working nature. He sets high standards for himself and those around him, making a positive impact on the learning environment and brightening the day of everyone he encounters.