Man accused of Subway sandwich shop assault arrested Wednesday

A man accused of assaulting a Subway sandwich shop employee on Sept. 17 was arrested Wednesday.

The suspect was contacted by officers on Wednesday, Sept. 26 before 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 191st Street Southwest. Passers-by may have noticed a heavy police presence in the area at the time.

“When officers initially made contact the suspect attempted to flee and was successful in getting back into the residence,” said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty. “He was eventually talked into surrendering to officers.”

The arrest was made about an hour later, before 2:30 p.m., and the scene was cleared shortly after.

The man is accused of throwing bags of chips at a Subway sandwich shop employee, then jumping over the counter and attacking the employee. The suspect left the store and returned to assault the employee several times. The employee suffered facial injuries.

The suspect was eventually caught by officers thanks to a tip from someone who saw a KIRO 7 news report on the story. Click here for more details about the assault and to view the KIRO 7 report.