Man arrested after barricading himself inside Hwy 99 business, starting fire

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lynnwood business Friday night and started a fire using propane tanks was arrested after a four-hour standoff, Lynnwood police reported.

Police were initially dispatched to a call in the 17700 block of Highway 99 at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a man threatening a business owner with a screwdriver, Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay said. The man had no cconnection to the business, she said.

“When officers arrived, they attempted to de-escalate while the male held a crowbar in his hands,” McKay said. The suspect stated that he had a handgun in his waistband, and an officer deployed a Taser, but it did not incapacitate the suspect, she added. He fled into an adjoining room and barricaded himself

The man then placed propane and acetylene tanks near the front door and threatened to blow the building up, after which officers evacuated the occupants of the adjoining businesses. At one point, the subject broke windows and was throwing objects out at the police, McKay said. A SWAT team was called to the scene at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The suspect started a fire inside the building by the propane tanks, and the SWAT team used a fire hose from a tactical vehicle to douse the flames, McKay said. “SWAT created breach points into the business after utilizing robot and other surveillance to see inside,” she said, adding the suspect “was hiding and non-responsive to directions.” The suspect was ultimately detained and taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and was booked into Snohomish County Jail for various felony crimes including second-degree assault and second-degree arson.