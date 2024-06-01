Man arrested after toddler dies in driveway crash

A 1-year-old child was killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and collision investigation unit (CIU) detectives received a call around 7 p.m. reporting a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the 13900 block of Beverly Park Road. According to police spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, when deputies arrived, medical aid was on scene with the infant, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned the 1-year-old was playing in the front yard with two siblings and a parent when a roommate arrived home. When the suspect, a 45-year-old Lynnwood man, pulled into the driveway, he struck the child. He was taken into custody for vehicular homicide and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. CIU detectives are still investigating the crash but believe drugs were a contributing factor and administered a blood test.

Identification of the victim, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.