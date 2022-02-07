Man arrested for arson after barricading himself inside Lynnwood apartment Sunday

A 34-year-old Lynnwood man is facing first-degree arson charges after allegedly setting a fire inside his own apartment unit in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest Sunday.

According to Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Joanna Small, police officers were called to the location around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 6 to assist South County firefighters when the man refused to come out of the apartment, instead barricading himself inside.

Realizing the man’s life was in danger if the barricaded subject was not removed from the unit quickly, officers worked fast to make entry through the front door, Small said. The man continued refusing to leave and was combative, so officers utilized de-escalation tactics to get him to safety, Small said. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for minor burn injuries.

“This was a very volatile situation in which many other people could have been injured or displaced had our partners with South County Fire not worked so swiftly to put out the fire,” Small said.“We sincerely appreciate their efforts.”

The LPD arson investigator secured a search warrant for the apartment and the man is now facing felony arson charges. Upon his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.