Man arrested in attack on woman in Lynnwood Staples parking lot

A 27-year-old Snohomish County man was arrested Thursday for assaulting a woman in the Lynnwood Staples parking lot May 21.

Police say the victim was in the parking lot when two individuals, a male and female, attacked her. It is unknown what caused the attack, as the victim said she did not recognize either of her attackers.

The victim was thrown to the ground, punched and had her face smashed into the pavement. Many of her teeth were shattered and she sustained multiple injuries to her face, legs and body. She told officers she “played dead” in hopes the suspects would stop attacking her.

The victim said she heard the male suspect refer to the female as “mom” before they drove away.

Police said both attackers came forward after their photos were released to the media.

The male suspect was charged with second-degree assault and harassment and was booked into Snohomish County Jail on Thursday. The mother, a 59-year-old Snohomish County resident, has not been arrested and her involvement will be reviewed by the Lynnwood City Prosecutor, according to police.