Man arrested in Lynnwood for domestic assault, drugs, weapons charges

A convicted felon is back in custody after he assaulted a woman earlier this week and was later found with drugs and an illegal firearm in his possession, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

The 24-year-old Seattle man was arrested on Nov. 15 after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and was found with a bag containing 99 narcotic pills and a handgun that was registered under someone else’s name. Police said they also found evidence that the man intended to sell the narcotics. According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, the man is labeled as a “high violent offender with previous convictions for assault and robbery.”

Officers initially responded to a domestic complaint at the Courtyard Marriott — located at 4220 Alderwood Mall Blvd. — after the man’s ex-girlfriend reported that he had punched her in the face and choked her while the pair were in her vehicle. She also told police her 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time of the incident. The suspect then took her car keys and fled, she said.

Police searched for the suspect near the hotel but were unsuccessful in locating him. Shortly after, a hotel employee reported finding an open duffle bag with a handgun visible inside but the suspect appeared and took the bag before police arrived at the scene.

Police later caught up with the man in the hotel parking lot, where one of the officers witnessed the suspect put the bag under a vehicle and walk away. The man was initially uncooperative but was ultimately taken into custody without a struggle, police said.

The suspect is facing charges for domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

–By Cody Sexton