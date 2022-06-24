Man arrested in Seattle after firing gun, carjacking in Lynnwood Friday

Seattle police have arrested a man suspected of firing at a vehicle and then carjacking it Friday afternoon outside Lamps Plus on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

According to witnesses, a shirtless man parked his RV in the parking lot of Lamps Plus in Lynnwood around 2:40 p.m. Friday, then proceeded to wander into traffic waving a gun.

The man then shot two or three times into a red Honda Insight that was occupied by a woman in her 20s. The man ran to the car, opened the door, dragged the woman out of the vehicle and took off in it, heading westbound toward Highway 99.

By the time police arrived to secure the area, the suspect had fled the scene and was reportedly heading southbound on Highway 99. Police believe the suspect was responsible for more than one hit and run in the unincorporated area of Snohomish County prior to coming to Lynnwood.

The female victim was unhurt and the stolen vehicle has been located. Lynnwood police have impounded the suspect’s RV and await a search warrant. The intersection of 36th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest was closed while the scene was being investigated.

At this point there are no outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to the public, Lynnwood police said.