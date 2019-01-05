Man dead, sister wounded after alleged family dispute outside Edmonds restaurant

1 of 2

Edmonds police said that a fatal shooting at Arnie’s Restaurant parking lot on the Edmonds waterfront late Saturday morning was the result of an apparent family dispute.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure said that police were called to the restaurant at 11:43 a.m. after a Seattle man, 56, allegedly shot his sister, in her 40s, in the restaurant parking lot. The man then turned the gun on himself, police said.

The man was dead when first responders arrived. The woman, who is thought to be from Fall City, was shot in the back or torso. She treated at the scene and then transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

According to McClure, witnesses said the man approached his sister at her vehicle in Arnie’s parking lot and shot her. “Seconds after he shot her, he turned the gun on himself,” McClure said. The woman’s husband and young son were in the car but were uninjured.

It appears the victim and shooter were at Arnie’s for a family gathering, but it’s unclear whether they were entering or leaving the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will take custody of the body and determine official cause and manner of death, McClure said. One weapon, a shotgun, was recovered at the scene.

Two Edmonds police detectives are with the victim, her husband and son — estimated to be 10 to 12 years old — at Harborview, McClure said. Another Edmonds detective is at the shooting scene.

McClure stressed that the incident was in no way connected to the recent shooting during a party at the Edmonds Senior Center, which left a SeaTac man dead. Saturday’s incident “appears to be an act of domestic violence,’ McClure said. “There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the community.”

Arnie’s Restaurant is located at 300 Admiral Way.

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting and photos by Larry Vogel