Man dies after crashing vehicle into Lynnwood apartment complex early Thursday

A man in his mid-30s died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an apartment complex in the 6000 block of 208th Street Southwest at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Lynnwood police, the man was driving his SUV north on 66th Ave West and appeared to have gone straight through a T in the road, through a stop sign and off the sidewalk. The SUV struck the Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes, causing heavy damage to the building.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and no residents in the building were injured during the collision, police said. Toxicology on the driver will be processed by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.