A 68-year-old man died late Tuesday afternoon after the truck he was driving left the road and rolled over at the Highway 104 exit of southbound Interstate 5, the Washington State Patrol said.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The southbound exit was closed for several hours Tuesday night while troopers investigated the incident.