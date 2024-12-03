Man dies Monday after shed catches fire on Larch Way

A man in his 20s died after a shed caught fire in unincorporated Lynnwood Monday morning.

South County Fire said via social media that firefighters responded to a report of a house fire with someone still inside just after 8 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Larch Way. Firefighters arrived and found a shed next to the home fully engulfed in flames. The shed had been used as a living quarters by one of the residents, South County Fire said.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to the home and extinguished the fire within about five minutes of arriving. They then found the deceased man inside the shed. No one else was hurt.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.