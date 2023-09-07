Man ‘in crisis’ at QFC taken to hospital Wednesday

A man described by police as “in crisis” was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after an incident at the Lynnwood QFC on the corner of 76th Street Southwest and 196th Street Southwest. Calls made at the time — around 4:20 p.m.– relayed to police that the man broke a wine bottle and was threatening others with it at the grocery store.

According to Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Maren McKay, police negotiated with the man for about an hour before the situation was successfully deescalated. After negotiations, the man was transferred to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.