Man in critical condition at Harborview after being shot near Edmonds waterfront

Updated with additional details

A 18-year-old man was in critical condition at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center after he was shot multiple times early Thursday in the parking lot near the Edmonds Fishing Pier, Edmonds police said.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports from people who heard gunshots and from a female who reported her brother had been shot, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. Upon arriving, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot, located at Admiral Way and Dayton Street.

Police provided tourniquets and chest seals on the victim’s gunshot wounds until medics arrived, and the man was transported to Harborview, McClure said.

The victim’s sister remained at the scene and was interviewed by police detectives. She told police that she and her brother were walking in the area when they “encountered a group of four to six subjects,” McClure said. “There was some sort of exchange and one or more of the suspects opened fire, striking the male victim multiple times.”

The suspects are still at large and there is no vehicle description. They were described as being dressed in dark or black clothing but no other details — including ages — were immediately available. Police are not saying at this time whether the incident was gang related, McClure said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in South Snohomish County — including those from Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace — responded to the scene. A drone from Marysville and two K-9 units from Edmonds were deployed to search the beach and railroad tracks for the suspects. Police will be reviewing any available video from nearby business and residential security cameras as part of their investigation.

Admiral Way and a portion of Dayton Street were closed Thursday morning while police investigated, McClure added.

If you have information about the suspects, do not approach them and call the police. Tips about the case can also be emailed to policetips@edmondswa.gov

— By Teresa Wippel