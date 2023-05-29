Man in custody after driving into Dick’s Warehouse Sale store

An alleged shoplifter who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle, ramming it into a police patrol car and then through the front of the Lynnwood Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store, was taken into custody by Lynnwood police late Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at 4:50 p.m. to the store, located at 19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway, for a report of a subject leaving with three pairs of shoes and a handful of clothes.

The subject got into a red Kia Optima and appeared to be trying to “hot wire” the car, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay. The responding Lynnwood officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of King County, and the officer blocked in the vehicle to prevent it from leaving, she said.

“The subject attempted to flee by ramming into the patrol car several times and during one attempt, smashed into the front of Dick’s Sporting Goods,” McKay said. The man then exited the vehicle and ran around the back of the building toward Nordstrom Rack, where officers arrested him.

While searching the stolen vehicle, police located a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat, which has been entered into evidence. The man was taken into custody on several charges, including unlawful possession of a vehicle and a firearm, and hit and run. No major injuries were reported, McKay said.