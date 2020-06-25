Man in custody following suspected DUI-related 4-vehicle crash in Lynnwood

A man suspected of DUI is in custody after allegedly causing a four-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon that temporarily caused traffic delays on Highway 99, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Northbound lanes near the 20500 block of Highway 99 were backed up for more than an hour after the man caused the DUI-related pile up. An open bottle of liquor was found in the man’s vehicle, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small.

Three people were treated for minor injuries and have since been released the hospital, Small added.

After the collision, the man reportedly fled from the scene and was later apprehended by responding officers.