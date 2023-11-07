Man who died after dumpster accident identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Jason M. Johnson of Tucson, Arizona as the man who died in a garbage collection accident Oct. 27.

Johnson, 38, was inside a dumpster when its contents were transferred into a garbage collection truck. He was then discovered by a garbage collection employee and transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Lynnwood Police Department Sspokesperson Maren McKay, Johnson was unhoused and appears to have been seeking shelter because of harsh weather conditions that day.

The case has been ruled an accident.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis