Man injured in Lynnwood duplex fire Thursday night

One man was injured in a fire at a Lynnwood duplex Thursday.

South County Fire crews were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. after multiple calls to 911 reported the fire in the one-story duplex in the 4300 block of 176th Place Southwest.

Flames were visible when the first firefighters arrived, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. They located the injured man outside the building, and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center. No additional information is available about the extent of his injuries.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Both units of the duplex were heavily damaged and are uninhabitable. Support 7 and Red Cross responded to assist three displaced residents, Hynes said.

South County Fire investigators have not yet determined how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.