Man sentenced to 10 years for drug crimes and firearms violations, including one in Lynnwood

A Seattle-area man who was arrested for drug trafficking by multiple law enforcement agencies six times over a two-year period — including in Lynnwood — was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court to ten years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Steven Eric Strauss, 56, was federally charged in May 2022 with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart said Strauss “has the potential to return to what has been a life of crime…. I need to protect the community from that.”

Strauss was investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies between January 2020 and March 2022. Brown released a timeline of Strauss’s arrests and seizures, including:

January 2020: Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office searched Strauss’ Everett residence after he sold narcotics to a person working undercover with law enforcement. This seizure confiscated methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, a 9mm handgun and more than $14,000 in cash.

March 2021: Washington State Patrol stopped Strauss in Seattle and seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, a rifle and more than $27,000 in cash.

April 2021: Strauss sold heroin and methamphetamine to a person working with law enforcement. Bellevue police searched his car and seized a stolen pistol and a second handgun, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and more than $34,000 in cash.

October 2021: Seattle police arrested Strauss in a stolen travel trailer and seized two firearms, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and more than $9,000 in unspecified currency.

November 2021: Lynnwood police arrested Strauss for having a stolen disabled parking placard in his car. He had a short barrel rifle, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and more than $31,000 in cash.

March 2022: Seattle police arrested Strauss after seeing him engage in hand-to-hand drug deals. Officers seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, two pistols and more than $20,000 in cash from his car.

The case was investigated by the Washington State Patrol with assistance from the Lynnwood, Seattle and Bellevue police departments and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Cecelia Gregson requested a 10-year jail sentence on the grounds that Strauss failed to reform following state prison sentences. “The defendant’s prior encounters with the criminal system also failed to deter or dissuade him from selling drugs and carrying firearms. A review of the defendant’s criminal history establishes that from the age of eighteen, the defendant has been in a revolving door of crime commission to prison admission,” Gregson stated in her sentencing memo.