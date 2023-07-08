Man shot after attempting to intervene in convenience store robbery

An 18-year-old Mill Creek man was taken into custody Friday following an early morning shooting outside the 7-Eleven store in the 3600 block of 148th Street Southwest. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the leg in the parking lot after attempting to intervene with a robbery. He was transported by aid to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned four male suspects were inside the convenience store stealing items. The victim was a store customer who attempted to intervene.

The four suspects fired shots toward the victim as they fled, leaving the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Shortly after, the suspects’ vehicle was located in Lynnwood, which officers pursued to Everett. The vehicle crashed into an unoccupied car in Everett, a foot pursuit began and deputies captured a male suspect. A K-9 track was initiated but the three remaining suspects were outstanding as of Friday afternoon, police said.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis