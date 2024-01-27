Man shot, two suspects arrested after robbery, carjacking near Lynnwood early Saturday

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects early Saturday morning following a robbery and carjacking in unincorporated Lynnwood. A man who was shot during the robbery has been hospitalized.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Mark Richardson, the incident began shortly before 2 a.m. when deputies responded to a report of a robbery and carjacking at gunpoint at an apartment complex. The suspects went to another apartment complex in the 16800 block of Larch way, where they robbed another victim of his money.

“Citizens report hearing gunshots in the area of the second apartment complex,” Richardson said. “The second victim had been shot more than once in the leg after the robbery. The suspects then fled the shooting scene.”

Deputies spotted the vehicle a short distance away but before they could engage in the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a power pole near the 18300 block of Larch Way. The crash caused power lines to drop onto the roadway and ignite the stolen vehicle, Richardson said. Both suspects fled the wrecked vehicle, which had been stolen, but were later apprehended by K-9 units.

One suspect sustained a broken leg in the vehicle crash and was hospitalized. Snohomish County PUD was called to the scene to repair the downed power lines.