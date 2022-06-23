Man uses stolen front loader to smash Lynnwood Chase Bank entrance

Lynnwood police are searching for a man who reportedly used a stolen construction front loader to ram the Lynnwood Chase Bank building Wednesday night in an attempt to burglarize it.

According to police, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday witnesses observed a man crashing a large construction front loader into the Chase Bank on Alderwood Mall Boulevard. The suspect drove the vehicle into the corner of the building at least three times, destroying the wall and scattering debris across the parking lot.

After creating a gaping hole in the building, the suspect exited the front loader and attempted to enter the building, witnesses said, although it was unclear if he was able to get inside.

The ATM at the bank was not compromised and no money was stolen, police said. The suspect was then seen leaving on foot in a westerly direction. Witnesses described him as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, with a slim build and black hair. He was reportedly wearing a green hoodie, jeans and possibly slippers.

Officers responded to the scene quickly and deployed a drone and a K-9 team. While the K-9 found a green sweatshirt believed to have been worn by the suspect, the man wasn’t located.

The front loader was determined to have been stolen from the nearby construction zone along 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. It was returned to the construction company.