Man who died in stabbing outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 62-year-old man who was stabbed outside the Lynnwood Fred Meyer Sunday morning as Greg J. McKnight of Lynnwood.

McKnight died Sunday, Jan. 24, after being transported to Harborview Medical Center. He had been stabbed multiple times with a knife near the Fred Meyer entrance in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

The medical examiner ruled McKnight’s death as a homicide caused by a stab wound.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, witnesses reported that McKnight was having a verbal argument with a group of at least three people when one of them stabbed him. Lynnwood detectives have asked for the public’s help locating the suspect or suspects.

Witnesses described the suspect responsible for the stabbing as a Black woman in her late teens to early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches, skinny and with short to mid-length curly black hair. She was last seen fleeing the scene, driving northbound on 48th Avenue West from 196th Southwest in a “white or silver-colored four-door vehicle with black rims and body damage, possibly a late-model Nissan Sentra,” police said. The vehicle has a rear Arizona license plate and no front plate. Two other individuals — a man and a woman — also left in the vehicle with the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Photos or video of the incident should be forwarded to the detectives working the case by clicking here.