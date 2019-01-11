Management expert to speak at Lynnwood Chamber meeting Jan. 16

Bill Cooper of the Cooper Management Institute is the guest speaker at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting Wenesday, Jan. 16 at the Lynnwood Convention Center

Cooper is a retired chief of police and a management expert who has consulted with and taught organizations on optimizing performance with existing resources, especially in difficult economic times.

He holds an MBA and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Washington State Law Enforcement Executive Command College. He has been an adjunct professor, teaching MBA courses in Organizational Development, High Performance Organizations, and Executive Leadership.

He is also the author or co-author of 10 books, and provides keynote addresses, training and consulting services.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood,

Cost is $25 for members and $35 for guests. You can register here.