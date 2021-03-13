Many vaccine appointments still available at Dale Turner YMCA March 13 for those eligible According to our friends at Shoreline Area News, the popup vaccine event at the Dale Turner YMCA Saturday, March 13, still has lots of appointments open. Shoreline Fire will be administering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The popup clinic begins at 9 a.m. It will be held inside the building. Free parking on P1 level.

Share this link with any phase eligible seniors or child care workers:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044DA9AD2FA64-saturday

The access code is: vaccine

Keep your phone nearby and answer it when calls come in so you do not miss the call with your appointment time.