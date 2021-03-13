Many vaccine appointments still available at Dale Turner YMCA March 13 for those eligible

According to our friends at Shoreline Area News, the popup vaccine event at the Dale Turner YMCA Saturday, March 13, still has lots of appointments open.
Shoreline Fire will be administering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The popup clinic begins at 9 a.m. It will be held inside the building. Free parking on P1 level.
Share this link with any phase eligible seniors or child care workers:
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044DA9AD2FA64-saturday
The access code is: vaccine
Keep your phone nearby and answer it when calls come in so you do not miss the call with your appointment time.
The Dale Turner YMCA is located at 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
The easiest way into the parking below the building is by coming into their south Echo Lake site from N 192nd closest to the Interurban Trail.
