Maple Park Church welcomes all for Easter Sunday fellowship

Lynnwood’s Maple Park Church is having a jam-packed Easter Sunday, and all are welcome to join in the festivities.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for a hot breakfast, followed by a children’s Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. There will be various activities for both kids and families.

Freshly cut flowers will be available to place at the foot of the church’s cross. There will also be an opportunity for family photos with free 8×10 prints.

The festivities will conclude after a worship service at 10:30 a.m.