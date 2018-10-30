Maple Road and Ash Way intersection to reopen this week; ribbon cutting Nov. 7

The City of Lynnwood and Snohomish County, which partnered on the Maple Road and Ash Way Drainage and Intersection Improvements project, announced Monday they will reopen the intersection this week ahead of schedule and under budget. The City of Lynnwood and Snohomish County, which partnered on the Maple Road and Ash Way Drainage and Intersection Improvements project, announced Monday they will reopen the intersection this week ahead of schedule and under budget.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting celebration from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 to celebrate the project’s completion. The event will be at the south spur of the intersection on Ash Way and will include Snohomish County Public Works Director Steve Thomsen, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

The project was jointly funded by Snohomish County Surface Water Management funds and the City of Lynnwood. It reconstructed 700 feet of Maple Road and 600 feet of Ash Way on 772 steel pilings, which raised the intersection approximately 5 feet. It is designed to ease flooding, which routinely resulted in closures during the rainy fall and winter seasons.

“This was an important project for area residents, commuters, and businesses,” District 3 Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright said. “Being able to solve the flooding issues, and to do so ahead of schedule, is a truly great outcome.”

The intersection was originally scheduled to open during the second week of November for the holiday shopping season with more construction in spring 2019 to complete the project.

“This intersection is an extremely important access point for the Alderwood area, I-5 and SR 525 freeway corridor,” Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith said. “Completing this project early and eliminating another closure next spring is great news for our residents.”

The project area also includes a portion of the Interurban Trail, which will reopen as well.