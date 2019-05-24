Maple Road and Ash Way road project earns construction excellence award

The Maple Road and Ash Way Intersection and Drainage Improvement project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget in 2018. As a result, Snohomish County Public Works and IMCO General Construction were recently honored for their work with the Build Washington Award for Construction Excellence by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Washington.

“IMCO maintained an ambitious schedule on the project and our teams worked seamlessly together,” said Snohomish County Public Works Director Steve Thomsen. “Those two factors allowed this project to be completed without the need for a second season of construction and $1.2 million under bid.”

The project reconstructed 700 feet of Maple Road and 600 feet of Ash Way — along with a portion of the Interurban Trail — on nearly 800 steel pilings. As a result, the intersection was raised approximately five feet in elevation. New fish-passable culverts were also installed. The work is designed to ease routine flooding from Swamp Creek at the intersection.

Funding from Snohomish County Surface Water Management and Lynnwood Public Works financed the project, which straddles the boundary between Snohomish County and the City of Lynnwood.