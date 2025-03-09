March 24 info sessions invite participants to explore bachelor’s degree options at Edmonds College

Edmonds College will host two hybrid informational sessions on Monday, March 24, for students interested in learning more about the bachelor’s degree programs offered at the college.

Attendees can attend the 10-11 a.m. or 6-7 p.m. sessions offered online via Zoom or in person at Snohomish Hall, Room 215. Early registration for the event is available now.

In 2019, Edmonds started offering its first bachelor’s degree program, which led to its name change from Edmonds Community College to Edmonds College. The school features a Bachelor of Science (BS) in computer science and four Bachelor of Applied Science(BAS) programs in manufacturing, IT, health care and family studies.

“We have adapted to industry needs over the last decade by increasing degree options for the community,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “Our BS and BAS programs offer students the opportunity to earn more affordable degrees for high-paying, in-demand regional jobs. It’s a win-win for the community and local employers.”

Participants will learn how to earn a four-year degree in high-demand fields while enjoying the benefits of smaller class sizes, hands-on learning and significantly more affordable tuition than other local colleges. Advisors will be on hand to answer questions and guide attendees toward career goals.

Edmonds offers bachelor’s degree programs in the following areas:

BAS Degrees

Advanced Manufacturing & Materials Engineering Technology (AMMET)

Child, Youth, and Family Studies (CYFS)

Information Technology-Application Development (ITAD)

Integrated Healthcare Management (IHCM)

BS Degrees

Computer Science (CS-BS)

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/bachelor-degrees or contact the program manager:

AMMET, ITAD, CS: omar.aguirre@edmonds.edu

CYFS, IHCM: krystal.nash@edmonds.edu