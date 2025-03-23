March 25 meeting: School board to celebrate National Board Certified Teachers, 2025 Educational Support Team of the Year

Several key items are on the agenda for the Edmonds School District Board meeting March 25, including a legislative update, presentations from Meadowdale High School and recognition of National Board Certified Teachers from Mountlake Terrace High School.

The board is set to recognize newly National Board Certified Teachers Jennifer Widrig-Hodges, Lavon Driscoll and Denise Tripp, all from Mountlake Terrace High School. Additionally, the board is also scheduled to honor staff whose outstanding work earned them a spot on the district’s 2025 Educational Support Team of the Year.

The board will also receive presentations from Meadowdale High School students and from Principal Kim Whitworth, who will share Meadowdale’s School Improvement Plan.

Two action items are on Monday’s agenda. First, the board will consider approving a completed public works contract for emergency repairs at the former Alderwood Middle School after the building sustained water damage in January 2024. The board will also consider approving the bid award to Exxel Pacific, Inc. for covered play structure projects at Beverly and Martha Lake Elementary Schools. This project, funded by the Edmonds School District’s 2021 levy, willprovide new outdoor covered play areas at both elementary schools. The board action includes a proposed notice to proceed on April 9, and substantial completion by Aug. 29.

In other business, the board is scheduled to receive a legislative update Monday from Director Carin Chase.

The meeting is scheduled Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Educational Services Center, located at 20420 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA.

The full agenda can be found on the district’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.