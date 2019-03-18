March Mile running event for Edmonds School District elementary students March 22

All Edmonds School District elementary students are encouraged to participate in the March Mile on Friday, March 22.

The four-lap run/walk will take place on the Edmonds District Stadium track. Parents are welcome to run or walk with their student.

The March Mile is free with no entry fee. The mile will include everyone running together strictly for fun to promote exercise. Ribbons will be given to all mile finishers.

Parents are advised to complete the Parent Consent Form and bring it with them to the fun run.

The Edmonds District Stadium track is located at Edmonds-Woodway High School on 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

For more information contact Jenni McCloughan at [email protected] or Jennie Hershey at [email protected].