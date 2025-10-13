Margaret Wilcox: Longtime teacher involved with Edmonds Historical Museum, Summer Market

Margaret Wilcox

Margaret Wilcox, 82 of Edmonds, WA, passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

A Memorial Mass was held in Sioux Falls. There will be a Celebration of Life for Margaret this Friday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at Holy Rosary Edmonds.

Margaret Kathleen Farrell, daughter of Joe and Eleanor (Richardson) Farrell, was born on November 16, 1942, in West Fargo, ND. She graduated from West Fargo High School in 1960, before attending college and receiving her Teaching Degree from Moorhead State in Moorhead, MN.

Margaret taught for a short time in Rosemount, MN, and then in Spokane, WA, before settling in Edmonds, WA. There she was united in marriage to Mike Wilcox in August of 1976. Margaret taught second grade in the Edmonds School District for over 30 years before retiring in the late 90’s.

Margaret and Mike were very civic-minded and spent many hours volunteering to improve their community. They were extremely involved with the Edmonds Historical Museum and the Edmonds Summer Market. They also volunteered for years at the Edmonds Art Festival.

After her husband passed away in 2017, Margaret continued her work with the market and enjoyed maintaining her home and yard. She also loved painting, crafting, and the friendships with those in her book club. Strong and independent, she cherished time spent with the many people in her life. Margaret took a deep interest in the lives of her friends and family, and was particularly close with her three brothers and her many nieces and nephews.

Grateful for having shared her life are her brother Tom Farrell and his wife Eileen, St. Cloud, MN; nieces and nephews Bob (Penny) Farrell, Grand Junction, CO, Deb Snyder, Sioux Falls, SD, Linda Damhof, Roseland, MN, Dan (Carla) Farrell, Sioux Falls, SD, Kim (Bob) Stromberg, West Fargo, ND, Bill (Andrea) Clark, Abilene, KS, Kelly Anderson, Grand Island, NE, Joe (Deb) Farrell, Sioux Falls, SD, Molly (Wade) Warden, Golden Valley, MN, Marny Farrell, St. Paul, MN; and many other relatives and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Mike, her parents Joe and Eleanor, and her brothers Michael and Don.