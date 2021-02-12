Marilyn Gerspacher: Retired Edmonds School District teacher enjoyed gardening and travel

Marilyn Amelia Gerspacher passed away on February 7th 2021 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA from cancer. She was born on November 23rd 1938 in Seattle, WA to August and Mary Ladwig.

She was raised and attended school in Seattle and was an active member of her girl scout troop throughout her youth. Upon graduating from Roosevelt High School, she attended Western Washington State College (now University) and earned her B.A. in Elementary Education in 1961. While attending Western, she met Patrick Gerspacher and they married in 1961. Marilyn taught in the Highline and Edmonds school districts before she and Pat started a family. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and all her sons became Eagle Scouts. She was also active in supporting them in their athletic and academic endeavors.

After raising her four sons, she returned to the Edmonds School district working with elementary school children until she retired in 2001. In retirement she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad with her husband, family, and friends. Marilyn found a love for gardening and cultivated a yard of beautiful plants, flowers, vegetables, and berries. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her love for reading with her book club. Marilyn was an incredibly loving and devoted Grandmother always making time to attend the various games, recitals, concerts, and graduations of her 7 grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Patrick of Everett; their sons Mark (Elaine), Patrick (Becky), Timothy (Stephanie), and Steven (Rebecca); seven grandchildren, Laura, Sarah, Connor, Brenna, Ethan, Kate, and Presley; and 2 great grandchildren, Madeline and Grace.

A private family service will be held. Marilyn will be interred at Restlawn Memorial Park in Edmonds. Please share your memories of Marilyn and sign the online guest register atwww.beckstributecenter.com.