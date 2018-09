Marilyn Louise Parsons born February 1,1946 has joined her husband Paul Parsons in passing on August 6, 2018. She was survived by her sons Jeff Gillstrip, Greg Gillstrip and Michael Parsons, daughter in law Marrisa Parsons, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 3 siblings and their families. Service will be held on September 16, 2018 from 2-5pm at the Eagles Club 19223 WA-99, Lynnwood, WA 98036