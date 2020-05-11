Maritime career exploration webinar scheduled for June 3

Workforce Snohomish and the Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing & Technology are sponsoring a maritime career exploration webinar from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, June 3.

Learn about the commercial fishing and marine industry thriving in the Pacific Northwest. Employers and representatives from various maritime occupations will offer information about their companies, including the skills and training needed to be successful in the industry. The focus of this webinar is for youth but all members from the public are welcome.

The schedule is as follows:

Keynote — 10- to 12-minute introduction

Three panelists — 30 minutes

Six employers — 10 – 12 minute discussion

Each employer will discuss who they are, what they do, how they have been affected by and are recovering from COVID-19, and how their field relates to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math.

To learn more, contact Bill Gable, Workforce Snohomish at 425-921-3448 or bill.gable@workforcesnohomish.org.

You can register here.