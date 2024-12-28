Mark your calendars for 2025 Discover Pass free days in WA state

The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated 12 Discover Pass free days for 2025.
On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The 2025 Discover Pass free days are:
Wednesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes
Monday, Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King Junior Day
Sunday, March 9 – Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
Wednesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 112th Birthday
Tuesday, April 22 – Earth Day
Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 – Free Fishing Weekend
Thursday, June 19 – Juneteenth
Saturday, Aug. 9 – Smokey Bear’s Birthday
Saturday, Sept. 27 – National Public Lands Day
Friday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
Learn more at discoverpass.wa.gov.
