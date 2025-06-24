Marlene Elaine (Elske) Stadler: Celebration of life June 28 for longtime Lynnwood resident

Marlene Elaine (Elske) Stadler

September 5, 1934

May 30, 2025

Marlene passed away on May 30, 2025 in Mill Creek, Washington. She was born on September 5, 1934 at Everett General Hospital. She lived in Marysville on Cemetery Road with her parents Bill and Ellen Elske and brother Ken. Marlene attended Kellogg Marsh School and graduated from Marysville High School in 1952.

On July 31, 1954 she married Karl Stadler and they made their home in Alderwood Manor (Lynnwood) for thirty years before moving to Stanwood and then Conway. In 2021 they moved back to Lynnwood only a mile from their original home.

Marlene became a member of the Alderwood Manor Fire Department (Snohomish County Fire District 1) Women’s Auxiliary after Karl joined the volunteer fire department in 1958. She was a Camp Fire Girls leader and worked for the Snohomish County Election Department in the 1970s and 80s.

When they moved to Stanwood Marlene became a founding member of the Camano Island Quilters in 1986. In 1999 she was the featured quilter at their annual quilt show. Through the years she made over 80 quilts all hand pieced and hand quilted. Marlene was a great baker and loved to work in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Ellen Elske and is survived by her husband Karl, daughter Cheri (Pat) Ryan, her son Kevin Stadler, granddaughters Maggie (Danny) Morris and Abbie (Will) Woodworth, great-granddaughter Jane Morris and brother Ken (Joni) Elske. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, most of them called her “Beans.” She also leaves behind thousands of yards of quilt fabric.

There will be a celebration of Marlene’s life on Saturday, June 28th at 1:00 p.m.at the Ryan home. For information, email stadler17507@gmail.com Donations in Marlene’s name can be made to the South County Firefighter Foundation, PO Box 4, Lynnwood, WA 98036.