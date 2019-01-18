Martha Lake students donate night lights to help prevent falls

1 of 2

Martha Lake Elementary School students Thursday presented South County Fire & Rescue with 739 night lights and personal notes as part of the school’s Shine a Light to Prevent Falls program. This was Martha Lake Elementary’s third year to partner with South County Fire to help the community stay safe.

Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall, and South County Fire goes on approximately 2,000 fall-related calls per year.

Martha Lake Elementary PTA Treasurer Jacquie Crane said South County fire distributes the night lights and cards to local seniors who are at risk for falling, in an effort to minimize that risk.

“We are so proud of our students helping the community,” Crane said.