Mary Anderson announces candidacy for Snohomish County Superior Court Pos. 12

Attorney Mary Anderson has declared her candidacy for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Pos. 12.

The position has been held by Judge Anita Farris, who will retire from the bench effective April 30. Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this week announced he was appointing Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney M. Rivera to fill the Pos. 12 vacancy, but the position will appear on the 2024 ballot.

Anderson’s name may be familiar to voters as she ran in 2023 for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Pos. 17. That position — a newly created judicial seat in 2022 — was held by Patrick Moriarty, also an Inslee appointee. Anderson lost to Moriarity in the November 2023 general election.

According to the news release announcing her candidacy, Anderson is an experienced trial attorney who has handled a wide range of cases in various areas of law, including real estate law, personal injury and civil rights. Conversely, as an appellate attorney, she has successfully argued before the Washington State Supreme Court. She has also served as a judge pro tem, presiding over more than 1,700 cases.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue serving my community by running for Snohomish County Superior Court Pos. 12,” Anderson said. “Throughout my career, I have been guided by a commitment to fairness, integrity and the pursuit of justice. If elected, I will bring these same principles to the bench, ensuring that all who enter the courtroom are treated with dignity, respect, and impartiality.”