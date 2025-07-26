Mary Anne Cory: A lifelong learner and natural leader

Mary Anne Cory

September 23, 1940 – July 15, 2025

Mary Anne Cory, 84, of Edmonds, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025, surrounded by her entire loving family. She was born in Long Beach, California, on September 23, 1940, and raised in Westminster, California.

Mary Anne attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, where she was a devoted student, excelling academically and actively involved in her Catholic faith.

Throughout her life, she remained a lifelong learner and a natural leader, serving as a guiding presence in her community and among her family.

On February 28, 1960, she married Richard G. Cory, the love of her life. Later that year, she joined Richard in Germany, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. Their daughter, Cathleen, was born there in 1961, and in 1962 the family returned to the United States. Mary Anne and Richard eventually made Edmonds, Washington, their home, where they built a warm and welcoming life together for 55 years.

Mary Anne is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Richard G. Cory; their children Cathleen A. Cory Araya, Stephen R. Cory, and Scott A. Cory; and beloved grandchildren Anthony Y. Araya, Chloe N. Cory, Beelenn A. Araya, and Olivia G. Cory.

She was the youngest and last of three siblings, preceded in death by her dear brothers Tom, Jerry, and Dick Billinghurst.

A woman of deep faith, Mary Anne was devoted to her Catholic community. She was also known for her love of food, travel, and wine. Her vibrant, outgoing personality made her the heart of every gathering. Her strong convictions, generosity, and leadership left a lasting impact on her loved ones and all who knew her.

A Memorial Mass will be held in celebration of her life on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10:30 AM at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds, Washington with interment to follow at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Becks Funeral Home.