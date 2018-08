Professional genealogist Mary Roddy will speak on the topic, “I Remember Mama But Not Her Maiden Name,” during the Wednesday, Sept. 5 meeting of the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society.

There will be a short business meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. program at the LDS Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Guests are welcome. For more information, call 425-775-6267 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.