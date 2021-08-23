Mask-wearing rules go into effect Aug. 23 at Lynnwood Recreation Center, Senior Center

If you use the Lynnwood Recreation Center, the following rules will be in effect Monday, Aug. 23 following Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals:
- Masks will be required to enter the Recreation Center or Lynnwood Senior Center
- Masks will be required to participate in senior center classes and activities
- Masks are required while working out in the weight room
- Masks are required while participating in a land group fitness class
- All staff including instructors will be masked
- All individuals not actively swimming will need to wear a mask while in the pool natatoriums
- Masks will not be required in the pools, hot tubs, or sauna
- Masks will not be required when actively eating or drinking in the dining room at LSC
- Masks will not be required for children 2 and younger
- If you need a mask or forgot your mask, one can be provided to you at the customer service desk
If you have any questions, call 425-670-5508.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.